Pakistan, IMF begin talks on 9th economic review

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have begun talks online on a ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

Under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Pakistan secured a $6 billion bailout in 2019 that was topped up with another $1 billion in 2022.

Pakistan has been grappling with the devastating impact of floods this year, which has claimed over 1,700 lives, ravaged farmlands and infrastructure, and further exacerbated the already existing economic crisis characterized by unprecedented inflation levels and rapidly declining foreign exchange reserves.

The IMF delegation, headed by Nathan Porter, held a meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, where the current economic situation of Pakistan was discussed.

Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha, along with Special Assistants to the Prime Minister, Tariq Pasha and Tariq Bajwa, participated in the negotiations.

The schedule and features of the 9th economic review were discussed.

IMF demands strict adherence to financial discipline

The IMF has identified the financial losses and damages faced by Pakistan and is insistent on strict adherence to financial discipline, according to officials.

However, the global lender did not oppose subsidies for the poor, and they are willing to continue relief under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), according to finance ministry officials.

Pakistan determined to complete program

Pakistan has expressed its determination to complete the IMF loan program and wants to stay part of it.

IMF was assured by Pakistani officials that all demands will be implemented but the government said that difficult decisions will be implemented gradually.

IMF delegation meets SBP governor

Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad also met with the IMF delegation to discuss the economic situation of Pakistan.

He provided a briefing on the market based exchange rate policy and informed the delegation about the recent hike of 100 basis points in the base interest rate.