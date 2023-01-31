Karachi police to exhume victims of Kemari toxic gas incident

The Karachi Police on Tuesday decided to perform autopsy of buried victims of Kemari victims, who died due to suspicious respiratory tract infections.

At least 20 died in Kemari area during the past two weeks due to suspicious respiratory tract infections.

Among those who perished, 17 were children. At the same time, four members of a family also passed due to the mysterious disease, locals said.

They added that currently, some 30–35 children are suffering from the mystery illness.

The police have considered the option of undergoing autopsy of the bodies to find out the reason behind the deaths. Exhumation will be carried out soon for conducting the process.

The police have also started investigation from surrounding factories to discover the material behind the emission of harmful gases.