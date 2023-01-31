Small phone, big disappointment? Galaxy S23 has major shortcomings

Samsung is set to launch its latest flagship lineup, the Galaxy S23 series, later this week. The smallest model, the Galaxy S23, is expected to have several compromises compared to its larger counterparts.

According to a known tipster, chunvn8888, the base model will have a lesser haptic motor and a slightly thicker bezel compared to the Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra.

The device will also stick with 25W wired charging, down from the 45W offered on the larger models.

In addition, the base model is expected to have slower Wi-Fi performance, supporting Wi-Fi 6E instead of Wi-Fi 7 in the S23+ and S23 Ultra. This may impact the phone’s future-proofing, as Wi-Fi 7 becomes more widespread.

Another major compromise is the storage speed, with the base model expected to have UFS 3.1 storage, compared to the UFS 4.0 storage in the S23+ and S23 Ultra, as chunvn8888 and Ice Universe both mentioned.

This may only apply to the 128GB model, as Samsung does not produce UFS 4.0 storage in capacities below 256GB.

Samsung is set to officially announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 are open now, with the potential to score up to $100 in extra credits.