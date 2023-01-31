Balochi Rapper Eva B Ties the Knot with Mudassar Qureshi

Pakistan’s first female rapper, Eva B, has taken the internet by storm as she tied the knot with famous musician Mudassar Qureshi.

Last year in December, the two got engaged in an intimate ceremony. Fans of the rapper were also treated to glimpses of her engagement photos and videos, which she shared on social media.

On Monday, the Kana Yaari rapper took to her Instagram account to share highlights from her wedding ceremony.

Eva B expressed her gratitude to Allah in a heartfelt caption, saying “Alhamdulillah! I just can’t express the feelings right now.”

She also thanked her husband, Mudassar Qureshi, for accepting her.

Renowned makeup artist, Waqar Hussain, created Eva B’s bridal look. He shared the first look of the bride on his Instagram account.

In the videos, Eva B can be seen wearing a red ensemble with heavy golden and green embroidery, with a couple of golden bangles and a watch.

The couple have been working together for past three years and their first song Kehndi was released in 2020.

Later, they released Mosiki, and Siyasi in 2021, and they dropped Mukhtasir Baatain, Bayani Rog, and Khushnawees this year.