Apple’s foldable iPad is coming in 2024!

In a recent report by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant Apple is predicted to release a foldable iPad in 2024, potentially revolutionizing the tablet market.

The device, to be manufactured by Anjie Technology, will boast a stylish carbon fiber kickstand at its back for added support.

Kuo proclaimed in his report, “Apple is predicted to embrace the future of foldable devices and the iPad is expected to lead the charge.”

The iPad Mini is also predicted to begin mass production in Q1 of 2024, signaling Apple’s commitment to advancing their tablet offerings.

While the company is currently experiencing a dip in tablet shipments, the foldable iPad is expected to bring a much-needed boost to the market.

Kuo explains, “The new iPad Pro devices are predicted to feature OLED panels and larger screens, making them more ergonomic for hand usage.” With a foldable design, users will have the convenience of carrying their iPad with ease.

As Kuo stated in his report, “The kickstand mentioned is predicted to likely be fixed in the iPad case, but it could also offer the support necessary for the foldable design.”

Whether you’re streaming your favorite show or working on the go, the foldable iPad is predicted to change the way we use tablets.