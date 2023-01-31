Apple’s first foldable set to release next year

Global tech giant Apple is all set to revolutionize the hand-held device market once again as it eyes the mass production of its first-ever foldable device next year.

In a recent report by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino tech company is predicted to enter the foldable market – following the likes of Samsung, XiaoMi, Oppo, Asus and even arch rivals Microsoft in 2024.

And as always, it will aim to potentially revolutionize the market with its offering.

The device, likely to be a format of the popular iPad series rather than its flagship iPhone range, is likely to be manufactured by Anjie Technology, and will boast a stylish carbon fiber kickstand at its back for added support.

“Apple is predicted to embrace the future of foldable devices and the iPad is expected to lead the charge,” Kuo proclaimed in his report.

The iPad Mini is also predicted to begin mass production by quarter-1 of 2024, signaling Apple’s commitment to advancing their tablet offerings.

While the company is currently experiencing a dip in tablet shipments, the foldable iPad is expected to bring a much-needed boost to the market.

Kuo explains: “The new iPad Pro devices are predicted to feature OLED panels and larger screens, making them more ergonomic for hand usage.” With a foldable design, users will have the convenience of carrying their iPad with ease.

As Kuo stated in his report, “The kickstand mentioned is predicted to likely be fixed in the iPad case, but it could also offer the support necessary for the foldable design.”

Whether you’re streaming your favorite show or working on the go, the foldable iPad is predicted to change the way we use tablets.