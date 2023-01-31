Pakistan ranks 140th among most corrupt countries

The recent Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) on Tuesday revealed that Pakistan ranked 140th in the list of most corrupt countries in world, with a surprising drop in country’s index to the lowest of 27 points out of 100 after a decade.

The CPI ranked 180 countries and territories around the world by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

According to the index, Pakistan ranks 140 on the list of being the world’s most corrupt nations.

But surprisingly, Pakistan has seen a persistent increase in corruption during the tenure of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

During Imran’s regime, the corruption score declined from 33 to 27, the lowest after a decade.

While a similar corruption index of 27 was recorded during Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) regime in 2012.