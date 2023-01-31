Abhorrent attack occurred at place of worship: UN secretary general condemns Peshawar blast

United Nation (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the deadly suicide blast in Peshawar Police Lines Mosque calling it an “abhorrent” act of terrorism..

The UN secretary general wrote in a tweet, “It is abhorrent that the attack occurred at a place of worship. Freedom of religion or belief, including the ability to worship in peace & security, is a universal human right.”

Antonio Guterres added that he “extends his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and expresses his solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan

On Monday, at least 83 people were killed and over 157 people were injured, including 27 people officers and other police officials in a suicide explosion at Police Lines mosque in Peshawar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the suspected suicide blast in Peshawar an attack on Pakistan, adding that it terrorism was the foremost national security challenge facing Pakistan.

He said this while meeting with survivors of the attack at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar.

Shehbaz said that such cowardly terror attacks will not weaken the nation’s resolve and that all the terrorists and their facilitators involved in attacks on innocent citizens will be punished.

He added said those who had shed blood of worshippers could not be Muslims.

“Criminals behind the terror attack will not be absolved by Allah,” he remarked, as he vowed to root out terrorists.