Why you are famous on TikTok? Jealous brothers kill cousin for having more followers

Gujranwala police on Monday claimed to have arrested two brothers who they claim killed their cousin over social media rivalry.

The Rasolnagar police station were probing the murder of 17-year-old Rizwan Aslam, after his charred remains were found.

Police said that Aslam and his cousins were all active on the popular social media platform ‘TikTok’.

They also played the cooperative online game, Players Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG).

Things took off when the victim allegedly verbally abused both brothers while they were playing the game.

Moreover, the brothers were jealous of Aslam’s fast rise on TikTok where he had garnered more followers than the brothers in a shorter period of time.

The brothers then plotted to murder their cousin. They lured him to their guest house where they killed him.

Then, to hide their crime, they doused his body with kerosene and torched it.

Police said that the culprits Dilawar and Bilawal after killing their cousin burnt his body by spraying kerosene oil to hide their crime and hid at an undisclosed location to avert suspicion.

“Due to his absence the victim’s relatives contacted the police,” said SHO Bilal, adding that during initial investigations they collected blood samples from the crime scene which matched those of Aslam.

Police suspected the brothers had killed their cousin.

They managed to trace the brothers to their hideout.

During custody, the brothers allegedly confessed to their crime and spilled details of their plot and the jealous reason for the murder.