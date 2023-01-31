Pakistani rupee becomes fastest depreciating currency in region

With the Pakistani rupee losing around Rs40 in the past three market sessions, it has set a new record for the lowest ever value of the rupee. But the rate at which it has lost this value – around 16% in the first month of 2023 – it has created global headlines for the fastest depreciating currency in the region.

On Monday, January 30, the dollar gained another Rs7.03 in value in the inter bank market, a 2.6% increase.

By comparison, among currencies of 12 regional countries, only Bangladesh, defaulted Sri Lanka, Vietnam and the Philippines saw the value of their respective currencies decline on Monday.

This decrease, too, was capped between 0.1% to 0.7%.

The currencies of the remaining seven regional countries saw their value increase against the dollar on Monday.

According to a report by Topline Securities, cumulatively as well, the Pakistani rupee so far this year has witnessed the greatest of loss, losing around 16% of its value.

Such is the steep fall that the country next on the list, Bangladesh, only saw their currency fall 2.5%, a difference of a whopping 13.5%.

Cumulatively, the remaining 10 countries of the region saw their currencies strengthen against the US dollar – including defaulted Sri Lanka.

If the loss in value of native currencies with that of the US dollar are compared on a year-on-year basis, then Sri Lanka saw its currency lose around 45!% of its value.

It is followed by Pakistan, which lost 34.5%.

Bangladesh was third, with its currency losing around 18.8% of its value year on year.

Rupee is fifth weakest currency

If we examine the value of currencies of different countries in the region and compare them to the dollar, then the currency of Vietnam was the weakest when compared to the greenback, with a single dollar equivalent to 23,472 Vietnamese Dong.

Indonesian Rupiah was second weakest where a single dollar was equivalent to 14,970 Rupiah.

In third place is South Korea where one US dollar can fetch 1,227.39 Won.

Despite defaulting, Sri Lankan currency is fourth, with 366.83 of the Sri Lankan rupees equivalent to a single US dollar.

Pakistani currency currently occupies fifth place for weakest regional currency. On Monday, the inter-bank closed with a US dollar valued at Rs269.63.

The strongest currency in the region compared to the US dollar was the Malaysian Ringgit. To buy a single US dollar, you would need 4.24 Malaysian Ringgits.