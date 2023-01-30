Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

PCB rubbishes news regarding Mickey Arthur’s online coaching

Samaa TV's sources reveal Mickey Arthur will come to Pakistan soon
Qadir Khawaja Jan 30, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Talks are going on between Mickey Arthur and PCB. PHOTO: AFP/File</p>

Talks are going on between Mickey Arthur and PCB. PHOTO: AFP/File

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) member management committee disclosed to Samaa TV on Monday that reports regarding Mickey Arthur’s online coaching were baseless.

The member of management committee revealed that Mickey Arthur would come to Pakistan very soon as discussions were going on between PCB and former coach of Pakistan.

He added that PCB were trying their best to hire him for the home series against New Zealand.

According to Samaa TV’s sources, Mickey Arthur would take over as the director of national team from 1 April.

There were also reports that PCB were very close to hiring Grant Bradburn as the assistant coach of Pakistan Cricket Team.

He had also worked as fielding coach in the past and later worked as the Head of high performance at National High Performance Centre.

PCB

Mickey Arthur

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div