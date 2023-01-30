PCB rubbishes news regarding Mickey Arthur’s online coaching

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) member management committee disclosed to Samaa TV on Monday that reports regarding Mickey Arthur’s online coaching were baseless.

The member of management committee revealed that Mickey Arthur would come to Pakistan very soon as discussions were going on between PCB and former coach of Pakistan.

He added that PCB were trying their best to hire him for the home series against New Zealand.

According to Samaa TV’s sources, Mickey Arthur would take over as the director of national team from 1 April.

There were also reports that PCB were very close to hiring Grant Bradburn as the assistant coach of Pakistan Cricket Team.

He had also worked as fielding coach in the past and later worked as the Head of high performance at National High Performance Centre.