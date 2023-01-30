After Peshawar blast, stocks plunge 580 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange saw its early optimism evaporate on Monday afternoon after a massive terror attack in Peshawar jolted it and caused a mini-collapse.

It was a day of contrasting activities in the index on Monday.

The day started with the index showing positive signs with some Monday optimism seeing the index rise to 40,666.96 points.

But following the midday explosion in Peshawar, the index took a nosedive, plunging 541.87 points.

This meant that the index closed the day below the 40,000 point psychological barrier or 1.43% lower than its opening level of 40,450.53.

The index saw some 78.5 million shares traded for the day worth Rs4.611 billion.