Chrome on Android gets extra privacy boost with biometric authentication

Google has added a new security feature to its Chrome browser on Android, allowing users to lock their incognito sessions using biometric authentication.

To activate this feature, users go to Chrome Settings, select the Privacy & Security tab, and turn on the “Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome” toggle.

Google’s “privacy by design” approach with Chrome offers built-in password management and privacy controls for secure browsing.

In addition to biometric locks, Google is also introducing its Password Manager on iOS, Android, and desktop with synced passwords through a Google Account.

Clearing browsing data has also been made easier.

Google’s Safety Check has been updated with personalized recommendations, alerts for compromised passwords and harmful extensions, and revokes permissions for better privacy protection.

A privacy guide has also been introduced to help users understand their privacy options.

This new security feature offers added privacy for Chrome users on Android, especially those who share their devices with others.

With biometric authentication, they can ensure their incognito sessions are secure. These updates demonstrate Google’s commitment to providing secure and private browsing experiences for its users.