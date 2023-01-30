YouTubers couple Shaam Idris, Queen Froggy shock fans with separation

Famous Pakistani-Canadian Youtuber Shaam Idris announced separation with wife Seher.

Renowned YouTuber Sham Idris and Seher - commonly known as Queen Froggy - got married in November 2018.

The vlogs of both YouTube personalities became extremely popular among the youth.

Sham and Froggy have two daughters together.

Froggy hasn’t been making vlogs for a long time, while Shaam shared a vlog just a month ago on the occasion of their fourth wedding anniversary.

Earlier today, Shaam took to his Instagram account, and shared a story announcing separation from Queen Froggy.

He wrote, “I would like to announce that me and Froggy are taking some time away from each other in our relationship.”

Furthermore, he requested his followers that he will appreciate some privacy during this difficult time.