District court sends Fawad Chaudhry to jail for 14 days, again

A district court in Islamabad on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry to jail on judicial remand at the end of his physical custody with police.

Fawad, who was due to be presented before the court on Monday morning, could not be presented after police cited closure of roads in producing him in time.

With roads closed as part of security measures for the impending visit of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan which was cancelled at the last minute due to rain in Bahawalpur, the police had sought more time from the court to present Fawad.

The court had then directed the police to present Fawad at 3pm.

Fawad was then presented before the court at the stated time after bringing him to Islamabad from Lahore on Monday.

During the hearing, Fawad read out the statement he had made remained steadfast on it.

The court then sent him to jail on judicial remand.

Fawad’s counsel, Babar Awan stated that it was beyond his understanding what laptop the prosecution wanted to recover and who were they actually trying to please by treating Fawad in this way.

Later, while speaking to the media as he was led from the court amid chants from PTI’s supporters, he said that his “dark night will end soon.”

IO failed to recover devices

In its written order on Monday, the court noted that despite of his four day physical remand, the investigation officer (IO) had not shown any progress with regards to recovery of the mobile phone and laptops while no justification had been extended by him for further demanding additional physical remand of four days.

“Section 167 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) regulates the custody of accused with the police and as per law when no plausible reason has been extended by the IO for further remand, then the court cannot grant the same in the mechanical manner,” he said.

“The accused is sent to judicial lockup on judicial remand of 14 days for completion of investigation.”

Accused be produced before the court on February 13, 2023.

Investigation Officer is strictly directed to prepare and submit the report within stipulated period.