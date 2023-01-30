KPL management disappoints Kingdom Valley chairman over payment issue

Kashmir Premier League (KPL) management sent a legal notice to the sponsors “Kingdom Valley” on Monday for not paying the agreed amount for the second season.

KPL management disclosed that Kingdom Valley was also the sponsor of Jammu Janbaz and they cleared the payments for their team but did not pay the management the promised amount.

According to management, Kingdom Valley still had to pay the KPL management Rs. 137 million. The management also added that they had to pay Rs 90 million to players after getting the amount from sponsors.

KPL management also gave a deadline to Kingdom Valley and warned that they would go to court if the amount would not be paid in 10 days.

Muhammad Ramzan, the representative of Kingdom Valley said that he was only looking after the operations and did not know anything about the unpaid amount.

It is also pertinent to mention that Kingdom Valley is among the sponsors of PSL season 8.

On the other hand Kingdom Valley’s chairman Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain said that he was disappointed by KPL management and accused them of not keeping their words.

He added that KPL management begged him to sponsor and asked him to pay Rs 40 million initially and remaining amount whenever he wants.

He also said that he had sponsored National T20 Cup and PSL team as well but there was never any issue of payment.

Kingdom Valley chairman was also disappointed that he had to pay all the taxes to government whereas KPL management did not pay any taxes.