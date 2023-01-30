Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan outshines Avatar 2 at global box office

Shah Rukh Khan takes the world by storm as his latest film Pathaan surpasses the reigning box office giant Avatar: The Way of Water on opening day.

SRK’s latest release, Pathaan, has created a stir at the box office both in India and abroad.

The film, which opened on Wednesday, earned a staggering $13 million globally, surpassing James Cameron’s Avatar 2 which earned $10 million on the same day.

Avatar 2 has been the biggest hit of the season, becoming the highest-grossing film in the post-pandemic era and surpassing the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Infinity War.

However, Pathaan has now made a bold statement on the global stage by overtaking Avatar 2 on its opening day.

The film, which stars SRK in the lead role, has received widespread acclaim both in India and overseas.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie is a third installment in Yash Rak pictures Spy Universe, also known as YRF Spyverse.

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and john Abraham, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Since its release, Pathaan has collected more than 3 billion Indian rupees locally, and on the global stage, it has amassed two billion Indian rupees.