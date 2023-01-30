Bilawal, Lavrov reaffirm Pakistan, Russia energy cooperation

Pakistan on Monday sought to further cement agreements for importing energy products, including oil and gas from Russia apart from enhancing bilateral cooperation.

This was stated during a joint press conference between Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday.

The press conference came after both sides deliberated upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Responding to a question, Lavrov said that Pakistan was seeking to help its people in approaching Russia for energy products.

However, he said that the US and its western partners have had a less than ideal behavior even though they had promised not to interfere in Russia’s energy ties.

In response to a question, Lavrov confirmed that relevant officials from both sides were speaking about the resumption of direct flights.

