Google’s MusicLM will let you create music from text prompts

Google has developed an AI model for music generation called MusicLM. The system can create music based on text prompts such as “a calming violin melody backed by a distorted guitar riff”.

Researchers say that the model can be conditioned on both text and a melody and can produce high-fidelity music.

However, Google has no plans to release MusicLM to the public. The company cites several risks including programming biases, technological glitches and the potential misappropriation of creative content.

Additionally, the study found that identifiable existing songs appeared in approximately 1% of the examples, highlighting potential copyright infringement.

The creation of MusicLM is part of Google’s effort to compete with OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT.

The company is planning to release 20 new AI products, including a version of Google Search with chatbot features.

The researchers who made the MusicLM model know that it has some weaknesses.

For example, it has trouble understanding things like negative words and the order in which events happen in the music, as well as producing good-sounding vocals.