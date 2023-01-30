No terrorist outfit claimed responsibility for Peshawar blast yet: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that no terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for the Peshawar mosque blast yet.

While speaking to SAMAA TV, the minister went on to state that if the attack is found to be the work of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), it would indicate that the group is still active and operating from Afghan soil.

Sanaullah condemned the attack saying that terrorists targeted innocent people who were praying in the mosque.

According to the minister, numerous police officials were among those injured and martyred in the attack as the blast took place near Police Lines.