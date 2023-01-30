NIH decides to test wastewater from intl flights after covid-19 detection

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has decided to check wastewater of all incoming flights following the discovery of the coronavirus.

In a letter issued to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), NIH has called for the implementation of full monitoring and checking of all incoming flights from abroad.

As part of the new measures, samples of wastewater from international flights will be taken regularly.

The aviation authority has been tasked with establishing a system for obtaining these samples while training for the collection process will be provided by the NIH.

To ensure the safety of those collecting the samples, CAA will also be responsible for informing sanitary workers of the proper method of disposal of used water from international flights.

This will include the provision of essential safety equipment such as jerry cans, gloves, long shoes, face masks, and face shields.