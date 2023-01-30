Watch Live
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

FM Bilawal alarmed over deteriorating law and order situation in KP ahead of elections

He vowed strict action against the terrorists and their patrons
Samaa Web Desk Jan 30, 2023
Foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the deadly attack in Peshawar and said that strict action will be taken against those perpetuating violence.

In a statement, he said the incidents of terrorism in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) before by and general elections were alarming.

He vowed strict action against the terrorists and their patrons.

Meanwhile, PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack and said that the resurgence of terrorism in KP is dangerous.

