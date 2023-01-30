Peshawar blast: PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in provincial capital

The deadly suicide attack in Peshawar has prompted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to make an urgent visit to the provincial capital.

The premier reached Peshawar from Islamabad in the evening where he would meet the survivors under treatment in the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The premier will also chair an emergency meeting of the related authorities in which the preliminary report of the Peshawar blast will be presented besides examining the root cause of such mishaps.

In a tweet before leaving for Peshawar, he directed his party workers to donate blood to the injured.

He tweeted, “I direct the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) workers to donate blood to save the lives of those injured in the suicide attack. I appeal especially to the people with ‘O-Negative’ blood, students and party workers to immediately reach Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar and contribute to saving precious human lives.”

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack that took place in a mosque at Peshawar Police Lines, reiterating the national resolve and unity to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He, in a statement, said that the killing of Muslims while they worshiped, was in violation of Islamic teaching and that the attack on a mosque evidenced that the perpetrators had nothing to do with Islam.

He said the terrorists wanted to create panic by targeting those safeguarding the country and reiterated his resolve to eliminate such elements waging war against Pakistan.

“The killers of innocent people will be made an example. The whole nation including the institutions was united against terrorism,” he remarked.

He said the nation saluted the martyrs and that the government would formulate a strategy regarding the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The prime minister said that the federal government would extend support to the provinces for their capacity-building against terrorism.

He instructed the federal interior minister to support the counter-terrorism departments of the provinces, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to enhance their capability.

The premier prayed for peace for the departed souls and strength for their bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.