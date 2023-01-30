IMF mission to reach Pakistan tonight as country pins hopes on next tranche

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will land in Pakistan tonight for the 9th economic review which will pave way for the much-needed next tranche of $1.1 billion.

The delegation will stay in Pakistan for 10 days.

During the visit, the delegation will be briefed about the country’s economic performance during the second half of 2022.

Besides this, the situation arising from $30 billion losses incurred by the recent floods will also be conveyed to IMF.

The government will apprise the delegation of the actions taken for tax revenue and exchange rate conditions.

Apart from this, reforms in energy sector and steps taken to squeeze current account deficit will also come under discussion.

The mission will also be communicated about the progress on privatization program.