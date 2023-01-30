PCB adamant to hire Mickey Arthur despite contract with Derbyshire

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee head Najam Sethi remained adamant on Monday, that Mickey Arthur was the solution to Pakistan Cricket Team’s coaching problems.

Mickey Arthur had a contract with Derbyshire county in England, due to which he refused to join Pakistan cricket team but Samaa TV learnt from the sources that Najam Sethi still wanted to hire him for 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The sources also told Samaa TV that things were settled between the board and Mickey Arthur and his assistants will be with team during the home series New Zealand.

Some cricket experts also showed their reservations after PCB’s decision and said that long distance relationship between Mickey Arthur and the team might not work, as it is something new.

Najam Sethi had said few days in a press conference that Mickey Arthur had helped Pakistan win the Champions Trophy in 2017 and in his tenure Pakistan became No.1 T20 team, so PCB would do their best to hire him again.