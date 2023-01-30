Two terrorists blow themselves up amid police encounter in Swabi

Two terrorists wearing suicide vest blew themselves up amid a police encounter in Hind area of Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The police said that a raid was launched in the area following a tip-off about terrorists’ presence.

Following this, the police officials rushed to the location but encountered the terrorists who opened fire on them.

Two terrorists blew themselves up as the heavy exchange of fire was going on. However, the security forces managed to arrest one.

They reported taking the accused to an undisclosed location for investigation.