Melbourne witnessed a dramatic turn of events at Federation Square where a non-binding referendum was being held for Indian expats to vote on the independence of Punjab.

The referendum asked Indian expats to vote on the question “Should Indian-governed Punjab should be an independent country?”

The referendum, aimed at determining whether the Indian-governed state of Punjab should become an independent Sikh state known as Khalistan, resulted in a violent clash between pro-India and pro-Sikh groups.

As tensions rose, Victoria Police were forced to deploy pepper spray to separate the two groups.

As per the police, the scuffles broke out twice according to local time, once around 12:45pm and another time at 4:30pm.

According to a Victoria Police spokesperson, the Melbourne East Neighborhood Policing Team were continuing to investigate the incident after two men were found to be injured, with one suffering from a laceration to his head and the other with a hand injury.

As a result of the violence, two men, aged 34 and 39, were arrested and issued with a penalty notice for their riotous behavior; the police said.