Fact check: Is Mahira Khan starring in Pakeezah remake?

There are rumors that Pakistani film actor Mahira Khan is all set to be cast in a remake of the 1972 Bollywood classic Pakeezah. However, sources close to the actor say that nothing has been finalized as yet.

On Sunday, rumors began spreading which claimed that Mahira Khan was being cast in a remake of the Indian classic movie Pakeezah. Ostensibly, the rumors went viral.

A prominent local news outlet reported, “Mahira Khan has been roped in to fill the shoes of Meena Kumari in a Pakistani remake of the blockbuster period piece.

A source close to the production of the movie told the outlet, “Mahira is onboard, but she is one of many stars we are aiming for in the remake of this epic. There are some more famous artists that are in talks to be roped in the film.”

However, sources privy to the development exclusively told SAMAA Digital that not all is certain.

We tried to extract information on whether Mahira is going to play the role, but were unable to get any comments confirming the move.

The project is still in its early stages and Mahira’s management has refused to comment anything on the project and on the actor’s involvement in the film.

The film is being produced by Hamid Hussain under his UAE-based production house Action Consultancy. It aims to be a remake of the 1972 smash hit directed by Kamal Amrohi.

When it was made over 50 years ago, it was considered be one of the most expensive films produced for Indian cinema.

Pakeezah was a 14-year dedication for director Kamal Amrohi, and Meena Kumari received a nomination at the Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

The film received numerous nominations and won awards for various categories, including Best Art Direction at the Filmfare Awards.

Action Consultancy manages leading stars from South Asia, including the likes of Humayun Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, and Sajal Ali.

A few days ago, it was revealed that Sajal Ali was all set to play the iconic role of Umrao Jaan, in the upcoming reboot of the classic tale of Umrao Jaan Ada.