Punjab elections date: LHC sends notices to ECP, governor

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to Punjab governor and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over delays in announcing dates for by-elections of the provincial assembly.

The remarks were issued during a hearing on the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar, was held in the LHC on Modnay.

PTI’s counsel Barrister Ali Zafar said that the governor was bound to give the date of the elections following the dissolution of assembly.

On the instructions of Justice Jawad Hassan, PTI leader Asad Umar read out the relevant paragraph of the Constitution related to the elections.

After reading it out, Umar said that the term ‘political justice’ in the paragraph was new to him aswell.

Justice Jawad Hassan asked the assistant attorney general (AAG) if PTI and election commission wrote letters to him, while inquiring him of his stance on the matter.

However, AAG sought time for preparing arguments.

At this, Justice Jawad remarked, “This is not PTI’s problem but Pakistani people. This is the matter of democracy. Inflation is increasing in the country, the situation is worsening; what are you doing?”

The AAG replied that he was the lawyer of the federal government, not the governor.

The court inquired why the principal secretary of the governor was not present, asking if even the governor was in Lahore or not.

Justice Jawad said that PTI had raised significant legal points in the petition.

The court issued notices to the governor and the ECP and sought detailed reports from them.

The next hearing of the case will be held on February 3.