Reorganizing party: Maryam Nawaz’s two-month nationwide campaign to commence from Feb 9
Arriving in Pakistan on Saturday after a four-month long residence with her father in London, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has started work on reorganizing the party.
In this regard, the party on Monday issued a two-month-long schedule of meetings and public rallies.
The schedule suggests that she will embark on the two-month-long marathon from Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
The tour will commence from southern Punjab district of Bahawalpur.
According to the schedule, she will visit Multan on February 5, Islamabad on February 11, Rawalpindi on February 19, Gujranwala on March 3, Faisalabad on March 11, Peshawar on 115, Lahore on March 19 and Karachi on March 27.
Below is the full schedule:
- Address the workers’ convention in Bahawalpur on February 1.
– Organizational meeting of the party in Bahawalpur on February 2.
Party convention in Multan on February 5.
Party organizational meeting in Multan on February 6.
Maryam Nawaz to address workers’ convention in Abbottabad on February 9.
An organizational meeting of the party will be held in Abbottabad on February 10.
Workers’ convention will be held in Islamabad on February 11.
An organizational meeting of the party will be held in Islamabad on February 12.
Maryam Nawaz will address a workers’ convention and rally in Dera Ghazi Khan on February 15.
Organizational meeting of the party in Dera Ghazi Khan on February 16
Workers’ convention will be held in Rawalpindi on February 19.
Organization meeting of the party will be held in Rawalpindi on February 20.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif will address a workers’ convention in Sargodha on Feburay 23.
Maryam Nawaz will preside over an organizational meeting of the party in Sargodha on Feburay 24.
A workers’ convention will be held in Sahiwal on February 27.
An organizational meeting of the party will be held in Sahiwal on February 28.
A worker’s convention will be held in Gujranwala on March 3.
An organizational meeting of the party will be held in Gujranwala on March 4.
A workers’ convention will be held in Sheikhupura on March 7.
PML-N’s party organizational meeting will be held in Sheikhupura on March 7in Sheikhupura on March 8.
A workers’ convention will be held in Faisalabad on March 11.
A party’s organizational meeting will be held in Faisalabad on March 12.
A workers’ convention will be held in Peshawar on March 15.
An organizational meeting of the party will be held in Peshawar on March 16.
A workers’ convention will be held in Lahore Division on March 19.
An organizational meeting of the party will be held in Lahore Division on March 20.
Maryam Nawaz will travel to Quetta on March 23 and address the workers’ convention there.
An organizational meeting of the party will be held in Quetta on March 24.
A workers’ convention will be held in Karachi on March 27.
It will be followed by an organizational meeting of the party in Karachi on March 28.