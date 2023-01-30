Reorganizing party: Maryam Nawaz’s two-month nationwide campaign to commence from Feb 9

Arriving in Pakistan on Saturday after a four-month long residence with her father in London, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has started work on reorganizing the party.

In this regard, the party on Monday issued a two-month-long schedule of meetings and public rallies.

The schedule suggests that she will embark on the two-month-long marathon from Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The tour will commence from southern Punjab district of Bahawalpur.

According to the schedule, she will visit Multan on February 5, Islamabad on February 11, Rawalpindi on February 19, Gujranwala on March 3, Faisalabad on March 11, Peshawar on 115, Lahore on March 19 and Karachi on March 27.

Below is the full schedule:

Address the workers’ convention in Bahawalpur on February 1.

– Organizational meeting of the party in Bahawalpur on February 2.