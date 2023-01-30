Elections not the only solution to current problems: Khawaja Asif

Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that all political leaders must come on to the same page for the sake of country’s survival and negotiate a future course of action at the national level.

He added that interests of any one party must not be put above the rights and interests of the nation and its citizens.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended an invitation four years ago on signing a Charter of Economy which focuses on the economic revival of the country across party lines.

“Elections can be a solution to current problems but it is not the only solution for reviving the economy,” Asif said.

He said that some progress may be made in this regard and if these matters are settled before elections.

Then alterations will not be needed later.

Khawaja Asif slammed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for keeping his personal interests ahead of national interests.

He added that Imran Khan is suffering mentally after being ousted from power, and was blaming the establishment, and forcing party members to resign and then dissolve assemblies.

The minister further said that the return of Maryam Nawaz was important for the revival of PML-N’s politics as evidenced by the warm welcome extended to her.

Maryam Nawaz’s role had not only played a vital role in Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) but will also play a prominent role in the future of Pakistan.