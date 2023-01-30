Superstar Rajinikanth takes big step against misuse of his popularity

Shivaji Rao, popularly known as the Rajinikanth, has issued a notice warning criminal proceedings against commercial exploitation of his personality for commercial gain without his permission.

In a notice issued through his legal team, the superstar of the South Indian film industry has warned that any individual or organization found in violation of these rights will face criminal proceedings.

The notice highlights that the actor’s reputation is of utmost importance to him and that he is taking this step to protect his fans from being misled by counterfeit merchandise and false claims.

The actor’s massive fan base across India and around the world has created a large market for products bearing his name and image, leading Rajinikanth to take legal action to safeguard his rights.

This notice follows a similar petition filed by Amitabh Bachchan last year in November, on which the Delhi High Court banned the use of the Bollywood superstar’s name, image, and voice without permission.

Rajinikanth, who was last seen in the Hindi-Tamil film Annaatthe, is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Jailer, expected to release by the end of 2023.