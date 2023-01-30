China’s big AI play: New ChatGPT-style bot set to disrupt industry

Baidu, the Chinese internet giant, is set to launch its own AI chatbot service in March, modeled after OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The chatbot will initially be a standalone app but will eventually be integrated into Baidu’s search engine.

Unlike current chatbots in China that focus on social interaction, Baidu’s chatbot will be geared towards more professional tasks such as programming and essay writing.

Baidu also plans to incorporate chatbot-generated results into its search requests, adding a new dimension to its services.

The company has been ramping up its AI investments, including in cloud services, chips, and autonomous driving, to diversify its revenue sources.

Last month, Baidu showed off three AI “creators” capable of screenwriting, illustration, editing, and animation.

Microsoft has a $1 billion investment in OpenAI and has been considering increasing that investment.

The company has also integrated OpenAI’s image-generation software into its Bing search engine, challenging Google’s dominance.