Despite advice from senior PTI leadership, Imran Khan firm on contesting 33 constituencies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan remains firm on contesting by-elections for 33 vacant seats of the National Assembly where resignations of his party’s lawmakers were accpected.

His decision comes in contrast to advice of senior leaders of his party.

During PTI’s core committee meeting, which was held at Imran’s mansion in Zaman Park on Sunday, party members briefed the PTI chairman on different options of contesting on the 33 constituencies.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold by-elections on vacant national assembly seats on March 16.

PTI Senior Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the party needs to decide whether to contest elections for three months or not.

Meanwhile, Shafqat Mehmood also suggested fielding separate candidates on each constituency instead of only Imran Khan.

On the other hand, General Secretary Asad Umar opposed the Qureshi’s proposal and stated that PTI must not stay away from elections; and definitely contest it.

According to party sources, majority of the party members agreed that the party may get divided into factions if separate candidate contests each constituency.

In the meeting it was also decided that the election campaign will be run by MNAs who had resigned, while the core committee decided on appointing the the respective resigned MNAs as the covering candidate for Imran Khan on each of the seats.

PTI Senator Ali Zafar also briefed the committee on the constitutional options related to the possible delay in the provincial elections, following which the PTI leadership agreed upon taking legal actions if the elections are delayed.