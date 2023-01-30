WhatsApp’s latest update brings a fresh new look to your photos

WhatsApp is making moves to enhance its camera and photo editing capabilities. In its latest beta version, the Meta-owned company has separated its photo and video recording options in the camera section, making it easier for users to record videos.

According to Wabetainfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.23.3.7) has a new feature that allows users to switch between front and back cameras while recording a video. The process is simple: swipe to the video option, tap once to start recording, and tap again to end recording.

Moreover, the photo editing tool is getting a facelift with new text editing options and font choices such as Damion, Exoz, Courier Prime, Morning Breeze, and Castiloga.

These font options, however, are exclusive to the text editor and not yet available for status updates. This new feature will make it easier to edit text within images, videos, and GIFs.

These updates are already available to everyone on the latest beta version of WhatsApp, indicating that they will soon be rolled out to the stable version of the app.

With these improvements, WhatsApp is striving to provide a better overall user experience and enhance its photo and video editing tools to keep up with the competition.