UAE President Al Nahyan’s visit to Islamabad ‘postponed’

A one-day official visit of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Islamabad has been postponed due to bad weather conditions.

The UAE president was scheduled to visit Islamabad on a state visit today (Monday), however, this has been postponed due to heavy rains in Bahawalpur, where AL Nahyan has been camped for the past four days.

The visit was intended to strengthen the already strong bilateral ties between the two countries and discuss potential avenues for future cooperation.

The postponement has been met with disappointment by both the people of Pakistan and the UAE, who were looking forward to the visit.

Officials from both countries have stated that they are working to reschedule the visit at the earliest possible date.

Holiday in Islamabad

In wake of Al Nahyan’s visit, the government has decided to adopt stringent security measures.

In this regard, the Islamabad administration has announced a public holiday today.

The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, who stated that a notification regarding the holiday had been issued. All schools are closed in the federal capital today.

However, certain essential services, such as the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESC), and hospital staff, will not be affected by the holiday and will continue to work as usual.

Additionally, District Administration and Municipal Corporation of Islamabad staff will also be on duty on Monday.

While the Senate meeting in Islamabad Secretariat will be held as per the scheduled time of 3pm on Monday.