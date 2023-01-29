ACE all set to arrest Parvez Elahi’s right hand Muhammad Khan Bhatti

Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered an FIR against former chief minister’s secretary Mohammad Khan Bhatti on allegations of bribery from highway police officers against their placements on favourable postings.

SAMAA TV reported that ACE has initiated action to arrest Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

Also, nominated Highway Police SDO Rana Muhammad Iqbal has also been already arrested in the case.

Rana Iqbal gave millions of rupees to Muhammad Khan Bhatti to get post of his choice.

It has also been learned that several officers of communications and construction department had been working for Muhammad Khan Bhatti.