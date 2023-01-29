Indian minister shot in the chest by cop

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das was shot at by an assistant sub-inspector near Gandhi Chowk near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on Sunday around 1pm.

He was on his way to attend a program when he was shot at, and sustained bullet injuries to his chest.

The police officer shot two rounds, critically injuring the minister, who was rushed to a hospital. He was later airlifted to Bhubaneswar, witnesses said.

“Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital,” Brajrajnagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

Gopal Das was caught by locals, and has been taken into custody, the police said.

Witnesses claim he was shot at just as he stepped out of his vehicle. The motives behind the attack are still unclear.

Videos from the spot showed Das bleeding from the chest with people trying to lift the injured minister, who seemed unconscious, and place him on the front seat of a car.

At a public grievance office opening, Naba Das was the chief guest.

“When he arrived, a crowd gathered to welcome him. Suddenly, a gunshot was heard. We saw a police personnel running away after shooting from close range,” a witness said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemned the attack, and directed the crime branch to investigate it.