Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

PCB has no Toshakhana, will take all gifts home: Najam Sethi

PCB MC chairman jokes he was thinking about selling the gifts
Huzaifa Khan Jan 29, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Najam Sethi takes a dig at Imran Khan at a ceremony. PHOTO: PCB/File</p>

Najam Sethi takes a dig at Imran Khan at a ceremony. PHOTO: PCB/File

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi said on Saturday that he would take all the gifts, presented to him as PCB head home as there was no toshakhana of PCB.

Najam Sethi joked and also took a dig at former Prime Minister Imran Khan by saying that he was thinking about selling the gifts and making some money, but he was presented a sword.

He also joked that he could end up in some jail if he went to any place with the sword.

At the same ceremony, Najam Sethi also told that Pakistani players who are playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) would be asked to return for PSL.

He added that some people were telling him that players have contract with BPL sides and want to play some more matches, but he said that PSL is priority.

Najam Sethi also said that players would return before exhibition match in Quetta so that they can also feature in front of Quetta crowd.

PCB

Najam Sethi

toshakhana

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div