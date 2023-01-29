PCB has no Toshakhana, will take all gifts home: Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi said on Saturday that he would take all the gifts, presented to him as PCB head home as there was no toshakhana of PCB.

Najam Sethi joked and also took a dig at former Prime Minister Imran Khan by saying that he was thinking about selling the gifts and making some money, but he was presented a sword.

He also joked that he could end up in some jail if he went to any place with the sword.

At the same ceremony, Najam Sethi also told that Pakistani players who are playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) would be asked to return for PSL.

He added that some people were telling him that players have contract with BPL sides and want to play some more matches, but he said that PSL is priority.

Najam Sethi also said that players would return before exhibition match in Quetta so that they can also feature in front of Quetta crowd.