Khawaja Asif says Imran’s latest allegations against Zardari may cause unrest in country

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said Imran Khan has tried to change the direction of politics by levelling allegations against the former president.

“Imran Khan’s statement may pose a threat to the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP),” he said.

Speaking to the media in Sialkot, Asif said that Imran Khan has played many cards and his latest allegations may lead to bloodshed in the country.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and multiple political leaders have condemned Imran Khan’s allegations against Asif Ali Zardari.

In the past, Khawaja Asif said that Imran Khan was heading gradually towards a complete political failure as all his decisions were proving wrong and miscalculated.