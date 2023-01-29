Shahid Afridi, Yousaf, Iftikhar invite fans for match in Quetta

Legend cricketers Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Yousaf, along with current star Iftikhar Ahmed invited fans to watch the exhibition match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Bugti Stadium, Quetta on 5 February.

Former captain Shahid Afridi will also be in action for Peshawar Zalmi in the exhibition match and ensured the fans that there will be a lot of entertainment.

Another former run machine, Mohammad Yousaf asked the fans to support the return of cricket to Quetta and buy the tickets as many as possible for the exhibition match which will feature many heroes.

Iftikhar Ahmed, who will be representing Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 8, said that fans should come and watch their favourite cricketers in the stadium.