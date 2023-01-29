Tremor rattles Islamabad, Rawalpindi and surrounding areas

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake rattled different areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and other surrounding areas on Sunday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the quake which struck on Sunday afternoon was located on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border at the depth of 150 kilometers.

Tremors were felt in the northern and upper regions of the country, including the Malakand, and Hazara Divisions.

No casualties have been reported so far.