FM Bilawal to visit Moscow; deliberate upon bilateral ties

He will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart for regional peace
Web desk Jan 29, 2023
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official two-day visit to Moscow from today (Sunday), at the invitation of Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

“The foreign minister will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart where the two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on the regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

