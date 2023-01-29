Public holiday declared in Islamabad on January 30 for UAE president visit

The Islamabad administration has announced a public holiday on Monday, January 30, in honor of the visit of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, who stated that a notification regarding the holiday has been issued.

However, certain essential services, such as the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESC), and hospital staff, will not be affected by the holiday and will continue to work as usual.

Additionally, District Administration and Municipal Corporation of Islamabad staff will also be on duty on Monday.

While the Senate meeting in Islamabad Secretariat will be held as per the scheduled time of 3pm on Monday.