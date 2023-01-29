No respite: Petrol, diesel price in Pakistan swell by Rs35

The federal government on Sunday increased the per liter price of petrol and diesel by Rs35 for the next fortnight.

The decision was announced in a televised address by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The new prices are effective from today.

The minister stated that OGRA had requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the government to implement the new rates on an immediate basis to prevent the temporary hoarding and the speculations about the shortage of petrol.

With recent changes in the prices, petrol will now be sold for Rs249 per liter instead of Rs214.80 instead per liter.

The new price of high-speed diesel will be Rs262.80.

The price of kerosene oil has also been increased by Rs18 per liter, and it will be available for Rs199.83.

The light diesel has also been increased by Rs18 per liter and now it will be sold by Rs187.