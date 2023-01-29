Watch Live
No respite: Petrol, diesel price in Pakistan swell by Rs35

Kerosene oil, light speed diesel also see hike in rates
Web desk Jan 29, 2023
The federal government on Sunday increased the per liter price of petrol and diesel by Rs35 for the next fortnight.

The decision was announced in a televised address by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The new prices are effective from today.

The minister stated that OGRA had requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the government to implement the new rates on an immediate basis to prevent the temporary hoarding and the speculations about the shortage of petrol.

With recent changes in the prices, petrol will now be sold for Rs249 per liter instead of Rs214.80 instead per liter.

The new price of high-speed diesel will be Rs262.80.

The price of kerosene oil has also been increased by Rs18 per liter, and it will be available for Rs199.83.

The light diesel has also been increased by Rs18 per liter and now it will be sold by Rs187.

Fuel Existing prices per liter New Prices per liter Change in price
Petrol Rs214.80 Rs249.80 Rs35
High Speed Diesel Rs227.80 Rs262.80 Rs35
Kerosene Oil Rs171.83 Rs189.83 Rs18
Light Diesel Oil Rs169 Rs187 Rs18

