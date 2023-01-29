Watch Live
39 die as passenger bus plunges into ravine in Lasbela

Rescue operation is underway for recovery
Web desk Jan 29, 2023
At least 39 people were killed and several others were injured when a passenger bus traveling from Quetta to Karachi plunged into a ravine and caught fire near Chinki stop in the Bela area of Lasbela on Sunday morning.

The bus, which had 48 passengers on board, was traveling at high speed when the accident occurred in the early hours of the day.

According to Bela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum, the passenger bus hit a bridge pillar while cutting a bend near Bela due to high speed and fell into the ditch, resulting in a fire.

The police said teams from the fire brigade, rescue services, and law-enforcement agencies arrived at the site of the accident and launched a rescue operation, but faced obstacles due to the darkness and cold weather in the morning.

