Student’s face painted black for speaking in Urdu at Karachi’s private school

A private school in Karachi has come under the spotlight after its teacher painted a student’s face with black ink for speaking in Urdu instead of English.

The incident reportedly took place at a school located in Block J, of North Nazimabad.

The matter started when the student was speaking to her peers in Urdu instead of English and the teacher heard it.

The teacher in question asked other children to make fun of the female student for not speaking in English.

To add insult to injury, when the victim’s father contacted the school’s administration, they refused to cooperate on the matter.

In a video message that has gone viral on social media, the affected child’s father claimed the teacher allegedly painted his daughter’s face with black.

The Karachi Directorate of Private Schools has taken notice of the incident and has sought a response from the private school.

A five-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.