Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11PM | SAMAA TV | 28th January 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11PM | SAMAA TV | 28th January 2023 Jan 28, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11PM | SAMAA TV | 28th January 2023 Recommended Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon: Maryam Nawaz New gun attack in east Jerusalem after synagogue mass shooting Pilot killed after two Indian military jets crash near New Delhi Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022