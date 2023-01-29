Lahore DEA bans mobile phone use for students, teachers during school hours

The Punjab School Education Department on Saturday made it compulsory for all schools to submit certificate from each school head that school is completely ‘drug free’ apart from introducing stringent measures for students and teachers.

The notification directed authorities of all the public and private schools to ensure strict compliance with the new instructions.

Drug controller to visits schools

In a bid to combat drugs in schools, Punjab has decided to appoint drug controllers for each school. These controllers will check and ensure a drug free school environment.

the move comes after the Lahore school incident where a girl was pinned to the ground and then thrashed by her schoolmates over an alleged leak of drug use video to the parents of one of the attackers.

As per the notification, the name of the controller will have to be prominently displayed in the school.

Mobile phones banned for students, teachers

The new rules also directed the administration of each school to ensure that no student has mobile phone device within the school premises during school hours .

Moreover, teachers were told to not use mobile phones in classes.