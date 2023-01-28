Terrorist killed in North Waziristan gun battle

A terrorist was killed in a gun battle with security forces in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, officials said on Saturday.

In a statement issued by the army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday evening, the military had conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan Tribal District.

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place during the operation between the troops and the terrorists.

The statement said that during the exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed.

In the subsequent search, security forces recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition from the possession of the terrorist.

The terrorist was believed to be actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and in the murder of innocent citizens.

The operation comes after security forces had announced the arrest of seven suspected terrorists and their facilitators and of killing a local commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who had helped a suicide bomber cross the border from Afghanistan into Pakistan.